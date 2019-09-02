× Joe Winston and Raymond Lambert talk about “Punch 9” their upcoming documentary of Former Chicago Mayor Harold Washington

Rick Kogan wraps up the show with WGN Radio anchor Roger Badesch, producer Raymond Lambert in the studio and director Joe Winston over the phone as they discuss “Punch 9,” a documentary about former Chicago Mayor Harold Washington and the 1983 Chicago mayoral race that put him into office.

“Raymond made the wonderful biopic on Maya Angelou…He comes from an interesting background and I like working with people like this. One of the things I think destroys documentaries is the tendency to be pious,” Joe said.

For more information on “Punch 9” visit punch9movie.com.

