Honoring Lurie Children’s Hospital volunteers this Labor Day

Dozens of volunteers put in hundreds of hours of free labor each week at Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago.

Their goal…to ease the burden.

Ease the burden on doctors, nurses and support staff working to cure and heal the children. Ease the burden on the families of the kids, who are also trying to juggle work and home life, expenses, and dealing with insurance companies while being with a sick or hurt child. And of course ease the burden on the children themselves…removed from their siblings, friends, their classrooms, their bedrooms, their toys and pets, sometimes attached to monitoring devices, and fluids, sometimes unable to leave their hospital beds.

