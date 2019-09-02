× “Elton Jim” marvels how childhood memories stay with us, and bites into the fast food chicken sandwich wars

In this 171st episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano explains how after watching the recent Little League World Series, he was reminded of some unforgettable childhood memories — and how a listener helped him recall his first frightening and “freeing” “Tilt-A-Whirl” moment. And in the “Pop Culture Club,” regular contributor, Emily Armanetti, Jim and Emily sink their teeth into the latest fast-food chicken sandwich wars.