Citizens for a Scenic Wisconsin share details about their upcoming 2019 Leadership Conference

Amy Guth speaks with Gary Goyke, President of Citizens for a Scenic Wisconsin, about the upcoming 2019 Leadership Conference regarding Wisconsin conservation. Gary expresses the importance agriculture and how vital agricultural tourism is; the excitement surrounding Wisconsin’s new Office of Recreation that aims to get people outside and take advantage of the state’s scenic beauty; and much more.

To learn more about the 2019 Leadership Conference, visit www.scenic.salsalabs.org.