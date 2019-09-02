Citizens for a Scenic Wisconsin share details about their upcoming 2019 Leadership Conference

Posted 4:12 PM, September 2, 2019, by

Light station at Michigan Island, Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, Bayfield, Wisconsin. This complex dates from 1856. (Dave Schwan / WGN Radio)

Amy Guth speaks with Gary Goyke, President of Citizens for a Scenic Wisconsinabout the upcoming 2019 Leadership Conference regarding Wisconsin conservation. Gary expresses the importance agriculture and how vital agricultural tourism is; the excitement surrounding Wisconsin’s new Office of Recreation that aims to get people outside and take advantage of the state’s scenic beauty; and much more.

To learn more about the 2019 Leadership Conference, visit www.scenic.salsalabs.org.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.