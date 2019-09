× Christopher ‘Peter’ Knight on the 50th Anniversary of ‘The Brady Bunch’ and HGTV’s Upcoming ‘A Very Brady Renovation’

Christopher Knight who played Peter Brady on the iconic TV Series ‘The Brady Bunch’ joins Dave Plier to talk about the show’s 50th Anniversary, with a preview of HGTV’s ‘A Very Brady Renovation’ which documents the journey of all six Brady kids restoring the original Brady home. What is the most memorable ‘Brady Bunch’ episode?