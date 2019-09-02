× Chicago New Demographics: A Tale of Two Cities with Urbanist Pete Saunders

Urbanist Pete Saunders shares his research with Dave Plier on Chicago’s ever changing demographics, featured in Curbed Chicago. The downtown and Near North Side, stretching from the Loop to neighborhoods such as Bucktown and Logan Square, has boomed, while large stretches of the rest of the city have suffered from decreasing middle class populations, disinvestment, and in the worst cases, abandoned property and increased crime.