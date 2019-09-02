× Brian Noonan Show 9/1/19: Movies of Summer, Kevin Kaufmann, Arcade Game and more..

Brian Noonan in for Nick Digilio.

On the show this morning: Movie critic Blake Stubbs joins Brian in-studio at 1:15 am to discuss all of the summer movie selections. We also get his trusted recommendations on movies across that board.

Hour number two has the History of United States podcast host, Kevin Kaufmann in-studio to chat about the history of labor day. Dr. Kaufmann goes in-depth in history-defining moments and shares his expertise in the US.

We then bring back a WGN radio Favorite Arcade Game!! Rules are simple: 2 callers go one on one with trivia questions and until one contestant can’t answer correctly. Find out how this week’s contestants did!

Brian then finishes talking about trending stories in the news including Chicago Public Schools, return for the school year, Hurrican Dorian, Popeyes Chicken Sandwiches, and more…