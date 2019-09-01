× White Sox Weekly 9/1/19: Tom Paciorek, Michael Huff, and Scott Merkin

On this September edition of White Sox Weekly, Mark Carman sits down and chats with former White Sox Tom Paciorek. The topics range from when his recent TV broadcast with Jason Benetti to a trip down memory lane of Tom’s 18-year career. Then, Carm engages with White Sox director of youth baseball and fastpitch Michael Huff. To end the show, Scott Merkin of MLB.com joins the program to discuss White Sox and what to expect from the South Siders heading into the last month of the 2019 MLB season

