× WGN Radio Theatre #417: Have Gun Will Travel, Fibber McGee and Molly & Nick Carter, Master Detective

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for August 31, 2019. First, classic episode of the night will be: “Have Gun, Will Travel: Martha Nell.” Starring: John Dehner; (11-20-60). Our second episode of the night will be: “Fibber McGee & Molly: Rummage Sale.” Starring: Jim & Marian Jordan; (10-10-39). For our final episode of the night we have: “Nick Carter, Master Detective: Death Behind The Scenes.” Starring: Lon Clark; (03-25-45)

