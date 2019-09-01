Credit: Curtis Waltz/aerialscapes.com—Cutline: An aerial photo of the historically industrial North Branch Industrial Corridor site, where Sterling Bay wants to develop Lincoln Yards.
Tribune Reporter Hal Dardick breaks down the Lincoln Yards race
Rick Pearson speaks with Tribune reporter Hal Dardick about his recent story covering the Lincoln Yards development and how the tax increment financing deal was accomplished. Hal explains what the Lincoln Yards is, breaks down what a TIF is, and more.