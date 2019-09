× The Time Capsule Journal

Where are we going and where will we end up? Author Taylor Leddin has been noted as a prominent woman in journalism and she joins WGN Radio’s Michael Heidemann! Taylor talks about her new book The Time Capsule Journal and shares some of her favorite questions. She and Michael even take WGN Radio’s Roger Badesch and Ben Anderson through a time capsule of their own!

You can visit Taylor’s website www.taylorleddin.com or purchase her book on Amazon here.