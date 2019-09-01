× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 9/1/2019

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson speaks with Tribune reporter Hal Dardick about his recent story covering the Lincoln Yards development and how the tax increment financing deal was accomplished. Hal explains what the Lincoln Yards is, breaks down what a TIF is, and more.

Next, Rick is joined by Brian Bernardoni, founder of Aurelius Public Affairs, to take an in-depth look at Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s State of the City speech. Brian and Rick discuss the techniques Lightfoot used in addressing various issues, crucial pieces of the speech that were missing, and much more.

Then, Rick welcomes Kim Foxx, Cook County state’s attorney, into the studio to discuss marijuana expungement and re-election issues. Kim shares information about her announcement to launch a program that will identify people eligible to have their records expunged for marijuana related convictions. Kim also touches on her thoughts on how she handled the Jussie Smollett case and how she’s preparing for re-election.