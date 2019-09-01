× Steve Dale 9/1/2019 Full Show: Should horse drawn carriage rides be banned?

Steve Dale speaks with Jodie Wiederkerhr of Chicago Alliance for Animals about horse drawn carriage rides and the proposal to ban them. Jodie discusses the many issues surrounding the horse drawn carriage rides and how dangerous it is for the horses as they’re overworked and often times victim of harsh “work” conditions.

Steve also provides an update about the 4 orphaned coyotes that were senselessly removed from their home by the IL Department of Natural Resources and what you can do to bring more attention to this issue.

Learn more at www.stevedale.tv