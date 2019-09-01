× Remembering Valerie Harper

Dean takes a look back at his conversations with actress Valerie Harper who died at 80 years old, on Friday. Harper is best known for her role as Rhoda Morgenstern on The Mary Tyler Moore Show. Her role on the show earned her three Prime Time Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Harper is survived by her husband Tony Cacciotti and her daughter Cristina Cacciotti. Listen to all of the conversations below:

Steve Cochran Show Interview:

Dean Richards’ Interview Part One:

Dean Richards’ Interview Part Two: