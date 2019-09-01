FILE - In this Jan. 1987 file photo, Actress Valerie Harper laughs during an interview in New York. Valerie Harper, who scored guffaws and stole hearts as Rhoda Morgenstern on back-to-back hit sitcoms in the 1970s, has died, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. She was 80. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm, File)
Remembering Valerie Harper
Dean takes a look back at his conversations with actress Valerie Harper who died at 80 years old, on Friday. Harper is best known for her role as Rhoda Morgenstern on The Mary Tyler Moore Show. Her role on the show earned her three Prime Time Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Harper is survived by her husband Tony Cacciotti and her daughter Cristina Cacciotti. Listen to all of the conversations below: