Michael Heidemann Full Show: Da TailGate Show, The Time Capsule Journal, Friends & Seinfeld, The Rembrandts’ Danny Wild and 2 Dudes 1 Disc

Full Show: Da TailGate Show, The Time Capsule Journal, Friends & Seinfeld, The Rembrandts' Danny Wild and 2 Dudes 1 Disc

Michael Heidemann is in for Dave Plier with lots to talk about!

The show starts off talking about fears, setting goals and the career path of WGN Radio’s Roger Badesch. Then, Da TailGate Show podcast host Aaron Torechelli gives us a little insight into what should be a very exciting Bears’ season. Author Taylor Leddin shares her book The Time Capsule Journal and sticks around to debate the throwdown of Friends vs Seinfeld. Continuing the Friends conversation on the sitcom’s 25th anniversary, Michael shares his interview with Danny Wild from show’s theme song performers, The Rembrandts. Former WGN Radio media man Erik Edmonds phones in from over the pond for a 2 Dudes 1 Disc rundown of Pearl Jam‘s album 10. The show closes out with Dave Schwan and This Day in History along with a Walter Jacobson Perspective!