Kim Foxx launches a new program to expunge marijuana related convictions

Rick welcomes Kim Foxx, Cook County state’s attorney, into the studio to discuss marijuana expungement and re-election issues. Kim shares information about her announcement to launch a program that will identify people eligible to have their records expunged for marijuana related convictions. Kim also touches on her thoughts on how she handled the Jussie Smollett case and how she’s preparing for re-election.