Karen Conti | Full Show 9/1/19

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show!

It’s a shortened show tonight after White Sox baseball but Karen keeps it interesting with Dr. Jim Tucker! Dr. Tucker joins the show to talk about the unique science and study of past lives and reincarnation.

As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. If you have a legal question for Karen, call her office at (312) 332-7800 or email her at wgn@askkarenconti.com.