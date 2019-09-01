Highlights: Braves 11 – White Sox 5 – 8/31/19

Posted 12:25 AM, September 1, 2019, by , Updated at 12:21AM, September 1, 2019

Chicago White Sox's Welington Castillo loses his helmet while batting during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta Braves – August 31, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.