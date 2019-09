× Frank Ferrante talks “An Evening with Groucho”

Frank Ferrante joins Dean in the morning to talk about An Evening with Groucho and its one night feature at The Spiegeltent ZaZou on Tuesday, September 17th. In the show, Ferrante recreates his PBS, New York and London acclaimed portrayal of legendary comedian Groucho Marx in an hour and a half of hilarity. Listen to the full conversation now.