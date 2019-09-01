× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | September 1st, 2019 | Remembering Valerie Harper, Frank Ferrante, Common the Rapper and Philanthropist

First, Dean takes a look back at his conversations with actress Valerie Harper who died at 80 years old, last week. Harper is best known for her role as Rhoda Morgenstern on The Mary Tyler Moore Show. (14:31) Then, Frank Ferrante joins Dean in the morning to talk about An Evening with Groucho and its one night feature at The Spiegeltent ZaZou on Tuesday, September 17th. In the show, Ferrante recreates his PBS, New York and London acclaimed portrayal of legendary comedian Groucho Marx in an hour and a half of hilarity. (38:53) Next, Dean talks with Chicago born hip-hop artist Common about his latest contribution to his community, a new school of the arts for young students. Dean and Common also talk about what his newest album, “Let Love,” means to him. (1:02:00) That and so much more on this edition of Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning!