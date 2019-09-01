Hip-hop recording artist Common participates in the Woodstock 50 lineup announcement at Electric Lady Studios on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Common, a Common Man for the Common People
Dean talks with Chicago born hip-hop artist Common about his latest contribution to his community, a new school of the arts for young students. Dean and Common also talk about what his newest album, “Let Love,” means to him. Listen to the full interview now.