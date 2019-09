× Bears Talk for Hardcore Fans: Da TailGate Show

WGN Radio’s Michael Heidemann is joined by Aaron Torechelli, host of Da TailGate Show podcast! Aaron shares his thoughts on the preseason, the franchise’s 100th season, the Bears’ new kicker Eddie Pineiro and a preview of the upcoming season opener against the Packers. You can find Aaron’s amazing podcast on Apple Podcasts, and follow him on Instagram and Twitter!