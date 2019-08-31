× School of Rock cast: where are they now? Local musician talks life after the movie

This fall marks 16 years since the popular Paramount Pictures movie, School of Rock was released. The comedic film stars Jack Black, who plays an overly enthusiastic guitarist that gets kicked out of a bar band. Black poses as a substitute music teacher at an elementary school and teaches students about rock ‘n’ roll artists. Several kids were cast in the film….and the Matt Bubala Show catches up with the original drummer, Freddy “Spazzy McGee” Jones played by Chicago musician Kevin Clark. We find out what life was like filming a movie as a child and how the movie has helped Clark pursue a career path as an adult. He plays in a band called Dreadwolf and can be seen playing local gigs in and around the Chicago suburbs. While he has primarily kept a low acting profile since the movie debut, he still keeps in touch with other cast members. Tune in for the full podcast segment here, where Clark chats with listeners and shares behind the scenes memories of the movie. For more information on his music, search “Dreadwolf” wherever you download and stream your music.