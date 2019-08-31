× Quest For Gold – Episode 6: The ‘Next Hope of American Tennis’; USA Basketball Loses Its First Game in 13 Years; Carli Lloyd to the NFL?

On this week’s episode of Quest for Gold:

USA Basketball loses its first international game since 2006. Next up, the FIBA World Cup.

The Bears could use a kicker. How about WNT World Cup winner Carli Lloyd? She kicked a 55 yard field goal this week! She’s considering a career move.

Lindsey Vonn is getting hitched.

And we spotlight USA Tennis. Brian Clark with US Open Radio fills us in on this year’s tournament in New York, the impressive run by Serena Williams, and the “next hope of American tennis.”

