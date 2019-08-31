Quest For Gold – Episode 6: The ‘Next Hope of American Tennis’; USA Basketball Loses Its First Game in 13 Years; Carli Lloyd to the NFL?

Cori "Coco" Gauff and Serena Williams attend the 2019 Palace Invitational at Lotte New York Palace on August 22, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Lotte New York Palace)

On this week’s episode of Quest for Gold:

USA Basketball loses its first international game since 2006. Next up, the FIBA World Cup.

The Bears could use a kicker. How about WNT World Cup winner Carli Lloyd? She kicked a 55 yard field goal this week! She’s considering a career move.

Lindsey Vonn is getting hitched.

And we spotlight USA Tennis. Brian Clark with US Open Radio fills us in on this year’s tournament in New York, the impressive run by Serena Williams, and the “next hope of American tennis.”

The 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo begin July 24, 2020.

Over the next year we’ll talk to athletes, coaches, reporters, and other news makers involved in the Olympic movement…while adding a little Chicago flavor. We’ll get updates on preparations, new sports, local Olympians, and re-investigate what went wrong in Chicago’s bid for the 2016 games.

