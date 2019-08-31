× Pinch Hitters 08/31/19: Ana Belaval in for John Williams

Ana Belaval takes a break from TV to join WGN, radio side. First, Ana talks with her daughter, Amelia, about what things she wishes she could’ve done this summer, but didn’t have time to do. Then, listeners call to tell Ana what they wanted to accomplish this summer. Next, WGN-TV Meteorologist Mike Hamernik joins the show to give you the latest on Hurricane Dorian as we begin the Labor Day weekend. Then, Ana brings on a panel of actors, writers, producers and directors to discuss Latinos in Hollywood, specifically how they are underrepresented by Hollywood. Last, Bill Humphrey, owner of Duke’s Drive-In, calls in to talk about his restaurant and its last day of operation after 44 years of service in Oak Lawn. Listen to Ana’s full show now for that and so much more!