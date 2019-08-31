× Matt Bubala Full Show 8-31-19

This Labor Day weekend, the band is back together! Matt talks about his adventures of moving his oldest son off to college. We learn about Jack’s new roommate and all the new, exciting adventures of college living. Some parents are able to track their college-aged kids using smart phones….would you do it? At 2 a.m., we chat with Jessica Mlinaric about her book, Secret Chicago, which discusses hidden gems around the city. Throughout the show, listeners chime in on what is the best age to retire. We also discuss the passing of Valerie Harper. Roger and Jess fill Matt in on last weekend’s pizza fiasco. At 3 a.m., Kevin Clark joins us for some rock ‘n’ roll fun. The full show podcast can be found below.