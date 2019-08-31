× Mark Carman Full Show 8.30.19: Wedding Shower Etiquette, Rolling the Dice of Life and Author Courtney Anixter

Mark Carman jumps on the mic for the Nightside this evening and he’s dealing with a serious (but positive) dilemma. After a surprise text offering him a job at a university Mark Carman wrestles with the idea of becoming a collegiate tennis coach. And on top of that he’s also deciding on the correct etiquette for an upcoming bridal shower in which he is the groom! Listener calls flood in as he decides on what gift to bring. Plus! Courtney Anixter, author of The Abc’s of a Badass Bitch: For Any Kickass Woman Who Wants It All joins Mark on air to discuss her brand new book about living the life you want to lead!