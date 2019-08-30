× Wintrust Business Lunch 8/30/2019: The Chicago Riverwalk, Andrew Luck’s retirement, and housing built around aircraft runways

Steve Bertrand talked with Andrea Hanis about takeaways from Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Address and the growth of the Chicago Riverwalk; Tom Gimbel joined Steve to discuss Andrew Luck’s retirement and what happens when “the big gun” in your company leaves; and Dennis Rodkin explained the history behind a home in Glencoe that sold for nearly $10 million and the growing fad of building homes around small aircraft runways.