Wintrust Business Lunch 8/30/2019: The Chicago Riverwalk, Andrew Luck’s retirement, and housing built around aircraft runways

Posted 1:21 PM, August 30, 2019, by

A new weekly food festival is coming to the Riverwalk between Wells and Franklin streets. (David Matthews / DNAinfo)

Steve Bertrand talked with Andrea Hanis about takeaways from Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Address and the growth of the Chicago Riverwalk; Tom Gimbel joined Steve to discuss Andrew Luck’s retirement and what happens when “the big gun” in your company leaves; and Dennis Rodkin explained the history behind a home in Glencoe that sold for nearly $10 million and the growing fad of building homes around small aircraft runways.

 

 

