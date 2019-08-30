WGN-TV Meteorologist Mike Hamernik and Miami TV Producer John Hayden on Hurricane Dorian

Posted 3:32 PM, August 30, 2019, by

Matt Rohrer loads sandbags in the back of his vehicle for his home in preparation for Hurricane Dorian Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Flagler Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

WGN-TV Meteorologist Mike Hamernik joins Dean Richards to describe the strength of the approaching Hurricane Dorian and cities it will most impact next week. And Miami “Deco Drive” Producer John Hayden describes the uncertainties of this upcoming storm for residents of Florida.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.