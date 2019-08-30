Video: Weekend Warning – Lobster puns edition

If you’re like us, you’ve noticed the recent lack of videos featuring lobster puns. Thankfully, Lauren Lapka solves that problem while also looking at some events in Chicago over Labor Day weekend and reminding us that the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you drive.

ALL WEEKEND (8/30-9/1)

Ravinia

Friday:The Mighty O.A.R

Saturday: Dan Tepfer/Queen Latifah, Common

Sunday: Sweet, Steely Dan

Ticket prices vary

Foodie Festival

The final days of the Chicago Tribune Food Bowl

Chicago Jazz Festival

Free

Millennium Park

11-9

The Chicago Jazz Festival showcases the greatest jazz artists from Chicago and around the world across the city during new, extended festival dates. The Chicago Jazz Festival is produced by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events and programmed by the Jazz Institute of Chicago.

Lebanese Festival

Lebanese food, beer, wine, music, folk dancing, kids’ activities

Our Lady of Lebanon Maronite Catholic Church in Lombard

Fri 5-11 Sat 2-11 Sun 2-9

African Festival of the Arts

Celebrates African arts, crafts, drumming, food and entertainment in a “simulated African village”

Washington Park

Annually during Labor Day Weekend, the Festival grounds in Chicago’s Washington Park come alive in a simulated African village. Attendees are transported across the Diaspora with interactive engagements, vibrant drumming, museum quality and collectible artifacts, colorful and rich handwoven fabric and textile, and other program spaces and Interactive spaces include: Drum & Afro-folk Village, Children and Family, African Heritage, African Spirituality, Wellness (Health) Village, Books and Authors, Fine Art, Film and Video, Food Court, Seniors and Quilting, and the African Marketplace.

Taste of Polonia

35 bands of four stages, food, vendors, carnival rides

Jefferson Park

Ainslie closed between Milwaukee and Avondale

Avondale closed between Lawrence and Ainslie

Lipps closed between Lawrence and Ainslie

Fri 5-10:30 Sat/Sun 12-10:30 (Mon 12-9:30)

Naperville Last Fling

Family event with carnival rides, children's area, two stages, food vendors, labor day parade Mon 10 am

Naperville's Riverwalk Park

Webster closed between Jackson and Jefferson

Eagle closed between Aurora and Jefferson

Jackson closed between Ewing and Main

The Great American Lobster Fest

Fri/Sat 12-10 Sun 12-9

Navy Pier

The Great American Lobster Fest is the Midwest's largest Lobster and Seafood Festival. We're returning to Chicago's legendary Navy Pier on Labor Day Weekend to celebrate Summer's Last Hurrah! Enjoy live lobster flown in fresh from the cold waters of the East Coast courtesy of our official seafood provider, Lobster Gram, live music performances, family-friendly games and activities, unique arts/craft shopping, land food options, and cold beverages.

Cubs host Brewers

Holy Trinity Parish Fest

Fr 5-10

Sat/Sun 11-10

Mon 1-5

Craft show Sat/Sun 11-3

Bingo on Sun after 11am Mass

Price $5-25

Wristbands available during set hours for unlimited carnival rides.

Food for purchase.

Holy Trinity will proudly host its first Parish Fest as a community and Parish event from Friday, August 30 to Monday, September 2, 2019. The Fest will include a Carnival held in the Commuter Parking lot, food, a craft show, Bingo, music and plenty of fun throughout the weekend!

Westmont

Nashwood

Celebrate Highwood is bringing Nashville to you. The City of Highwood will transform its downtown into Nashville’s Honky Tonk Row for its 3rd Annual Nashwood. Attendees of all ages are encouraged to don their cowboy boots and hats the weekend of August 30 to September 1, as the sounds of live country, southern rock, blues, blue grass, folk, jazz, gospel permeate the town!

3-day weekend of over 80 free live music acts at over a dozen venues, including 2 outdoor stages & 7 courtyards, and buskers on the streets

Family friendly line up and kids area

Elvis-Mania for the entire family with two shows Saturday and Sunday

Southern-inspired food & drink specials

No cover charge, but as in true Nashville style, tips are always welcome to support the bands!

Fri 5-bar close Sat 11-bar close Sun 11- bar close

Fiesta Boricua

12-9

Fri: a back to school carnival

Sat/Sun: three music stages, food, drinks, Puerto Rican artisanry, toys, art, and more

Division closed between Western and California

Maria Santissima Lauretana Festival

In the Village of Niles

Church St. closed between Greenwood and Cumberland

Fri 4-11:30 Sat 4-12 Sun 12-12 Mon 3-10:30

Free

Food, arts and crafts, music

FRIDAY

FRIDAY/SATURDAY

North Coast Music Festival

All-ages music fest ranging from hip-hop to electronic to indie rock

Northerly Island

2-11

Artists such as Bassnectar, Major Lazer, and Flux Pavillion

Ticket Prices vary

SATURDAY

Bears Block Party

12-10

Free

Logan Square

Closes Milwaukee between Kedzie and Spaulding

Live music, bears alumni, food, drinks, kids zone, photo ops, and more

Southeast side Labor Day Parade

Closes Ewing between 100th and 112th

12-1

SATURDAY/SUNDAY

Septemberfest

Arts and crafts show, a carnival, live music, beer and wine tent, taste of Schaumburg, fireworks Sunday, parade Monday at 10 on Summit

Robert O Atcher Municipal Center in Schaumburg

Gen admission is Free

Sat 10-10 Sun 9-10 Mon 9-9

Irish Days

Sat 11-8:30 Sun 10-7 Mon 11-5:15

Robert Parker Coffin Rd closed between Route 53 and Archer

a celebration of Irish culture, music, food, and drink. The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 31 – Monday, September 2nd. Admission and parking in municipal lots are free.

There will be a Gaelic Tent in Fountain Square to promote awareness of the Irish language and genealogy, and ongoing entertainment by top Chicago area Irish musicians, singers and dancers.

Representatives from the Irish American Heritage Center will also be on hand to discuss Irish cultural opportunities on the Northwest side of Chicago. Another favorite sight at Irish days will be the Irish Dog Competition. All dogs are Irish at Irish Days! Any dog can enter the Dog Competition area by the Long Grove Information Center. Each day, a panel of Children judges will choose a King, Queen, Prince and Princess.

Harrington’s Catering and Deli will sell corned beef sandwiches, fish and chips, and other traditional Irish foods. In addition, there will be an area selling Guinness Stout and other brews to quench your thirst. Sure to provide lots of excitement, a contest will be held each day in Fountain Square to choose the “Best Looking Men’s Legs in a Kilt.” Contestants should wear their best kilt and pre-register the morning of the event.

Meek Mill & Future

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

SUNDAY

MONDAY

Naperville Labor Day Parade

Closes Mill south of Ogden

Starts at 10am

