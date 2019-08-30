FILE- In this 1970 file photo, Jimi Hendrix performs on the Isle of Wight in England. A new Jimi Hendrix album is coming March 5. The musician's website says People, Hell and Angels contains 12 previously unreleased tracks recorded in 1968 and '69. Rolling Stone revealed the album cover on its website Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2012.(AP Photo/file)
Vic’s Picks 8.30.19 | “Are You Experienced?” and “Abbey Road”
WGN’s Vic Vaughn is tackling classic albums each week from Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Albums of All Time.
This week, Vic travels back to the 60s to look at two of the decade’s most celebrated works: Are You Experienced?by The Jimi Hendrix Experience and The Beatles’ Abbey Road.
