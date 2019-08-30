× Vic’s Picks 8.30.19 | “Are You Experienced?” and “Abbey Road”

WGN’s Vic Vaughn is tackling classic albums each week from Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Albums of All Time.

This week, Vic travels back to the 60s to look at two of the decade’s most celebrated works: Are You Experienced? by The Jimi Hendrix Experience and The Beatles’ Abbey Road.

Listen every week and follow Vic’s journey on Instagram.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)