Tony-Award winning director David Cromer talks about “The Band’s Visit”

Posted 3:03 PM, August 30, 2019, by

The Band's Visit.

Tony Award-winning director and fellow Chicagoan David Cromer talks to Bill Leff and Dane Neal about the national tour of “The Band’s Visit” which is coming to Chicago for a limited two-week engagement September 3-15, 2019 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,  Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.