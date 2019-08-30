× Tony-Award winning director David Cromer talks about “The Band’s Visit”

Tony Award-winning director and fellow Chicagoan David Cromer talks to Bill Leff and Dane Neal about the national tour of “The Band’s Visit” which is coming to Chicago for a limited two-week engagement September 3-15, 2019 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.