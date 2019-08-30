The Top Five@5 (08/30/19): Popeyes CEO addresses the spicy chicken sandwich shortage, Eddie Pineiro faces reporters after a missed PAT, John Travolta explains Taylor Swift mix-up at the VMAs, Lindsay Lohan releases first single in 11 years, and more…

Posted 7:17 PM, August 30, 2019, by , Updated at 07:16PM, August 30, 2019

A chicken sandwich is seen at a Popeyes, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Kyle, Texas. After Popeyes added a crispy chicken sandwich to their fast-fast menu, the hierarchy of chicken sandwiches in America was rattled, and the supremacy of Chick-fil-A and others was threatened. It’s been a trending topic on social media, fans have weighed in with YouTube analyses and memes, and some have reported long lines just to get a taste of the new sandwich. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The Top Five@5 for Friday, August 30th, 2019:

After Popeyes sold out of its popular spicy chicken sandwich, the company’s CEO says there’s now a plan in place to prevent a chicken shortage. Bears kicker Eddie Pineiro tells reporters after missing an extra point against the Titans that he would still love to be part of the teams permanent roster. Lindsay Lohan releases her first single in 11 years, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.