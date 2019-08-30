The John Williams NewsClick: Should R. Kelly be freed from solitary?
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 06.12.19: Jim DeRogatis on the case against R. Kelly, Phil Vettel on Entente and George Beutel on farming this Spring
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 06.11.19: “Code Red weather,” Radiohead music held for ransom, Kevin Durant, David Ortiz
-
“Soulless: The Case Against R. Kelly” Author and “Sound Opinions” Co-Host Jim DeRogatis: From receiving the sex tape, to exposing R. Kelly
-
The John Williams NewsClick: Should Minimum Wage Be Raised?
-
After Hours W/ Rick Kogan | 07.28.19 | Veteran reporter Jim Derogatis speaks out about R. Kelly, Mister Kelly’s for a night and more
-
-
The John Williams NewsClick: Should Students Get Mental Health Days?
-
The John Williams NewsClick: Who should rep Chicago in the Democratic Debate?
-
The John Williams NewsClick: Should Mayor Lori Lightfoot Apologize?
-
Assuming It Takes a Monster to Engage In Sexual Violation
-
The John Williams Newsclick: Should Blagojevich Be Released?
-
-
Bill and Wendy Full Show 7.12.19: The world of tricky word puzzles
-
“It was always in air quotes. Robert likes them young” Veteran reporter Jim DeRogatis speaks out about R. Kelly in his new book
-
The Chicago Way, Ep. 200: Tales of chasing the R. Kelly story, how the Jeffrey Epstein case could lead to a revolution, and more…