Steven Raichlen on Brisket, on Boats and Labor Day with Dane!

Posted 11:16 PM, August 30, 2019, by , Updated at 11:42PM, August 30, 2019

Pictured L-R: Steven Raichlen and Dane Neal

BBQ Legend, Hall of Famer and Author, Steven Raichlen joins Dane “On The Road”. Hear as Steven shares the secrets of the best brisket dishes and more from his book The Brisket Chronicles just in time for Labor Day. Listen as Steven fills on in on his new restaurants aboard Windstar Cruises and his personal plan to walk the walk with “labor” on Labor Day with cool classes in Canada.

For more information on all things Steven Raichlen check out barbecuebible.com

