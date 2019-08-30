× Steve Cochran Full Show 08.30.19: A Full House

The Steve Cochran Show get a hand full of in-studio visitors on the Friday before Labor Day! With Producer Vivianne’s boyfriend, George, in town, the crew play a new game called “Knew You Before We Wed Game”. John Da Cosse and Cook County Commissioner, Bridget Gainer, make appearances as well. Mr. Fix It Lou Manfredini has some home improvement advice; Northwestern Football Coach Pat Fitzgerald previews the first game of the season against Stanford; Vicki Santo talks about a fundraising event that will take place at Wrigley this weekend; author Candace Bushnell shares some secrets about her new book, “Is there Still Sex In The City?”; and Dean Richard previews this weekend’s movies. Steve wraps the show Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo, who are in town for a friend’s wedding.