Roe Conn’s LIVE Music Friday (08/30/19): Vertical Horizon
Vertical Horizon joins Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes for another edition of ‘Live Music Friday’
Matt Scannell and Vertical Horizon take to ‘Studio G’ to perform some of their classics and new music of their 2018 album The Lost Mile.
