Roe Conn’s LIVE Music Friday (08/30/19): Vertical Horizon

Posted 7:28 PM, August 30, 2019, by

Matt Scannell from 'Vertical Horizon' & Roe Conn

Vertical Horizon joins Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes for another edition of ‘Live Music Friday’
Matt Scannell and Vertical Horizon take to ‘Studio G’ to perform some of their classics and new music of their 2018 album The Lost Mile.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.