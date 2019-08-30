× Remembering Valerie Harper – ‘Chicago, I just love the place’

Valerie Harper, the actress best known for her roles on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and its spinoff “Rhoda,” has died at age 80 following a long battle with cancer, according to multiple reports. She appeared a number of times on WGN Radio over the years. Two of those visits are below.

Dean Richards calls up his longtime friend Valerie Harper, known for her work as “Rhoda” on the Mary Tyler Moore Show and her own spinoff. Dean talks to her about her battle with cancer, what’s going on in her life right now, and discuss her appearance in ‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered’ which airs on Hallmark Channel. (4/20/2014)

