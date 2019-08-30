× Pete McMurray Full Show 8.29.19: Peanut Tillman, Troy Green on ALS, Bears Prospects, Hochberg and Grasshoppers on Pizza!

Tonight Pete McMurray takes over the Nightside as he dives face first into the days hottest topics surrounding Mayor Lightfoot’s speech as well as the recent Bears pre-season game. Peanut Tillman is giving by to the community by rowing a boat from St. Joseph, MI all the way to Chicago to raise money for the children at Luries. Then, Adam Hoge joins us to discuss the Chicago Bears upcoming season and what he sees happening at the home opener. The one and only David Hochberg joins us live in studio to answer listener questions and give us all a better idea on how to go about refinancing our mortgages. Author Dana Look Arimoto dials us up to discuss her new book, “Stop Settling, Settle Smart!” and give us some insight into how to reevaluate our priorities for a better life. And finally, what’s your favorite topping on a pizza? Pepperoni? Maybe sausage? Well, at Evel Pie in Las Vegas they are all about the grasshopper! Brandon Powers calls in to tell us the thought process behind this interesting dish and why he thinks everyone should test it out. All this and more!