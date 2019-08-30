SAN DIEGO, CA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Pat Fitzgerald has a sports drink thrown on him by Trey Klock #39 of the Northwestern Wildcats after defeating the Utah Utes 31-20 in The San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl at SDCCU Stadium on December 31, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Pat Fitzgerald: I Feel Really Good About Our Quarterback Room
SAN DIEGO, CA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Pat Fitzgerald has a sports drink thrown on him by Trey Klock #39 of the Northwestern Wildcats after defeating the Utah Utes 31-20 in The San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl at SDCCU Stadium on December 31, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Clayton Thorson did his fair share of record setting during his time as the starting quarterback for Northwestern over the last four years. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, he has moved onto the NFL, and the team hasn’t yet named his replacement despite the season starting tomorrow afternoon. Coach Pat Fitzgerald joined the Steve Cochran Show to preview the season. He continued to stay tight-lipped as far as naming a starter, but he likes how the position group has competed leading up to the opener against Stanford.