Pat Fitzgerald: I Feel Really Good About Our Quarterback Room

Clayton Thorson did his fair share of record setting during his time as the starting quarterback for Northwestern over the last four years. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, he has moved onto the NFL, and the team hasn’t yet named his replacement despite the season starting tomorrow afternoon. Coach Pat Fitzgerald joined the Steve Cochran Show to preview the season. He continued to stay tight-lipped as far as naming a starter, but he likes how the position group has competed leading up to the opener against Stanford.