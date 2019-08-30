× Nick Digilio 8.30.19 | Media Man Jeff Tuckman, Movies Where Nothing Happens, Vic’s Picks, Friday Features

Hour 1:

+ Jeff Tuckman talks all things home media

Hour 2:

+ Best Movies Where Nothing Happens

Hour 3:

+ Best Movies Where Nothing Happens (cont.)

+ Vic’s Picks: Are You Experienced? and Abbey Road

Hour 4:

+ You Big Dummy

+ Straight Outta Context

+ Nick D Show Spies

+ Fly Jamz Friday

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)