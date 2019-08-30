× Jerry Nunn: Things to do in Chicago for Labor Day Weekend and September

Bill Leff and Dane Neal welcome Jerry Nunn from Nunnontherunn.com into the studio. Jerry talks about things to do in Chicago in September and for Labor Day Weekend 2019. Some of the events include the Chicago Jazz Festival, Taste of Polonia Festival, Chicago Gourmet, Riot Fest, Lips, Reeling: The Chicago LGBTQ+ International Film Festival, African Festival of the Arts, 28th Annual Green Tie Ball, and much more.

