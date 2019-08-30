× Hoge and Jahns: Bears-Titans Preseason Postgame Show

Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns recap the final game of the 2019 preseason, as the Bears fells to the Tennessee Titans 19-15. The team gets ready for the real deal next week, when the Green Bay Packers come to Soldier Field to start the 100th NFL Season. If you can believe it, Eddy Pineiro missed an extra point. Hoge and Jahns talk about how much faith fans should have in the kicker. They play the postgame comments from both Pineiro, and head coach Matt Nagy. The guys also have an exciting podcast announcement!