Highlights: Braves 10 – White Sox 7 – 8/30/19

Posted 11:50 PM, August 30, 2019, by , Updated at 11:43PM, August 30, 2019

Chicago White Sox's Welington Castillo follows through on a three-run home run in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta Braves – August 30, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.