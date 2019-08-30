A lubber grasshopper sits on a plant in the Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary, Thursday, June 7, 2018, near Naples, Fla. Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary is a 13,000 acre Preserve and is home to the largest remaining stand of old growth bald cypress in North America. A 2.25 mile boardwalk trail is open to the public daily. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Grasshoppers on a pizza!? Evel Pie does it all!
What’s your favorite topping on a pizza? Pepperoni? Maybe sausage? Well, at Evel Pie in Las Vegas they are all about the grasshopper! Brandon Powers calls in to tell us the thought process behind this interesting dish and why he thinks everyone should test it out.