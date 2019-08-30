Former NFL Lineman Tim Green has ALS. He was featured on 60 minutes with his son Troy. Troy Green tells Pete how WE all can help Tackle ALS.

Posted 2:41 AM, August 30, 2019, by , Updated at 02:38AM, August 30, 2019

USC Trojans quarterback Tim Green shows after the Trojans defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes 20-17 to win the 71st game in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 1985. Green threw for two touchdown passes to Trojans win. (AP Photo)

Troy Green, son of former NFL star Tim Green, joins Pete McMurray to talk about his incredible organization that supports people going through ALS.  For more information visit: https://www.tackleals.com

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.