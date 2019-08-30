USC Trojans quarterback Tim Green shows after the Trojans defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes 20-17 to win the 71st game in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 1985. Green threw for two touchdown passes to Trojans win. (AP Photo)
Former NFL Lineman Tim Green has ALS. He was featured on 60 minutes with his son Troy. Troy Green tells Pete how WE all can help Tackle ALS.
Troy Green, son of former NFL star Tim Green, joins Pete McMurray to talk about his incredible organization that supports people going through ALS. For more information visit: https://www.tackleals.com