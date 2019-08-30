× Decider.com’s Alexander Zalben: Get caught up on your favorite TV shows this Labor Day weekend

Bill Leff and Dane Neal are joined over the phone by Decider.com’s managing editor, Alexander Zalben! They talk about Netflix’s new Dark Crystal reboot, Amazon’s “Carnival Row”, the best TV shows to watch during the Labor Day weekend, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.