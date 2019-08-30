Decider.com’s Alexander Zalben: Get caught up on your favorite TV shows this Labor Day weekend

Posted 3:35 PM, August 30, 2019, by , Updated at 03:36PM, August 30, 2019

Alexander Zalben, managing editor of Decider.com.

Bill Leff and Dane Neal are joined over the phone by Decider.com’s managing editor, Alexander Zalben! They talk about Netflix’s new Dark Crystal reboot, Amazon’s “Carnival Row”, the best TV shows to watch during the Labor Day weekend, and much more.

