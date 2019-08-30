× Dean Richards in for John Williams 08.30.19: Hurricane Dorian, the “State of the City,” “South Side” on Comedy Central, Fun Things To Do

Dean Richards fills in for John Williams. He checks in with WGN-TV Meteorologist Mike Hamernik, who describes the strength of the incoming Hurricane Dorian. Then, Miami “Deco Drive” Producer John Hayden explains the uncertainties of this hurricane for Floridians. Dean turns to listeners for the worst weather situations they’ve experienced, from storm during a sail, to several hurricanes. And to analyze Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s “state of the city” address is Former 44th Ward Alderman and UIC Political Science Professor Dick Simpson, followed by 15th Ward Alderman Ray Lopez. And, to celebrate the season renewal of “South Side,” its creators and executive producers Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle join the show. Finally, Dean, Lauren and Elif give you “Fun Things To Do This Weekend.”