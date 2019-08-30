× Congressman Mike Quigley (IL-5th) on Political Issues; and Lips the Ultimate Drag Experience Premieres in Chicago!

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain to talk with Congressman Mike Quigley (D-IL 5th) about the status of climate and environment issues coming out of the G-7, Congress’ inquiry into impeachment and Russia’s efforts to interfere with our 2020 elections, and even the impact of former Congressman Joe Walsh’s Republican challenge to President Trump…that and more!