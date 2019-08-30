Congressman Mike Quigley (IL-5th) on Political Issues; and Lips the Ultimate Drag Experience Premieres in Chicago!
This week, Paul goes behind the curtain to talk with Congressman Mike Quigley (D-IL 5th) about the status of climate and environment issues coming out of the G-7, Congress’ inquiry into impeachment and Russia’s efforts to interfere with our 2020 elections, and even the impact of former Congressman Joe Walsh’s Republican challenge to President Trump…that and more!
Then, (starting at 24:32 into the show), a real turn from politics as you meet the owner and one of the wonderful performers of Chicago’s newest attraction called LIPS, the ultimate in Drag Dining! New to Chicago but the 5th location in the country, Lips is at 2229 South Michigan Avenue and offers a menu of wide variety, a plethora of shows throughout the week from Broadway to Glitz and Glamour, and even a Gospel bunch. Hear all about the unique experience from owner Yvonne Lame and performer Kinley Preston with a show that begins the moment you enter the beautiful venue. It’s unique, fun and one you will likely return to over and over….Enjoy!!