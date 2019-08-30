× Chef Danny Espinoza and Cantina Laredo are READY for Grand Cochon!

Chicago Cochon 555 Champ, Chef Danny Espinoza joined Dane “On The Road” to preview Grand Cochon coming up soon in Chicago. Hear as Danny shares his journey in food, Chicago roots and global flavors. Listen as Danny talks about his vision for Cantina Laredo’s menu, success of dishes and excitement leading up to Grand Cochon in Sept 15th. Danny fills us in on pop up tailgate for Bears season opener and new chorizo verde that is going to be a big winner this year.

To see Chef Danny Espinoza and Grand Cochon live and in person on September 15th at Fulton Market go to www.cochon555.com.